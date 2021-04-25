Tiaa Fsb Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

