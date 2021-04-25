Tiaa Fsb Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.86 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

