Tiaa Fsb Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 164,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.