Tiaa Fsb Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,737 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 348,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

