Tiaa Fsb Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,921,000 after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.04 and a 52-week high of $60.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

