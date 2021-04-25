Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,947,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Hess by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 674,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,827 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HES opened at $67.29 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,183,974.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

