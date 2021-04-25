Tiaa Fsb Purchases 13,079 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,046 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NYSE:BK opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.