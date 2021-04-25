Tiaa Fsb Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $499,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

NYSE FIS opened at $153.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average is $140.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of -850.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

