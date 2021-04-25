Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,109 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $135.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.41. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

