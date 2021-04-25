Tiaa Fsb Sells 10,870 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $57,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.67. The company has a market cap of $435.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

