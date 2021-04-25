Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,126 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.62. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

