Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,366 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. United Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

