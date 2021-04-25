Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,965 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $70.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

