Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,334 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

BA opened at $238.38 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.35. The company has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

