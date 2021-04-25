Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,386 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,881,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

