Tiaa Fsb Sells 39,919 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,919 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $104.41 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

