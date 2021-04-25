Tiaa Fsb Sells 75,571 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,571 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

XPO opened at $136.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.06. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $138.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.92, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.