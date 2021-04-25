Tiaa Fsb Sells 764 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $672.93 and its 200-day moving average is $645.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

