Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Hits $0.0156 on Exchanges

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $457,154.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00064371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00093769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.00684135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.12 or 0.07769813 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

