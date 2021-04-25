Tidex Token Market Cap Tops $2.06 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $2.06 million and $51.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00269539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.70 or 0.01031783 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.77 or 0.00653250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,406.16 or 1.00461023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

