Tierion (TNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $64,587.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00064983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00093627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.11 or 0.00677237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.79 or 0.08079616 BTC.

About Tierion

TNT is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

