TigerCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $1.00 million and $26.36 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.00 or 0.01471177 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

"Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform."

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

