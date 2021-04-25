Time New Bank Reaches Market Cap of $19.57 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $19.57 million and $1.24 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00065960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00063103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.59 or 0.00728075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00094907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.06 or 0.07793643 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

