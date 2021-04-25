TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of TimkenSteel worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 295,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 267,677 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

