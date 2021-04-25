Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $25,000.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006424 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.