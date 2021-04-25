Titan Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $67,364.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006333 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000142 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

