TitanSwap Trading Up 24.9% Over Last Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00005415 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $144.23 million and $18.05 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00064934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00094731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00711339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.73 or 0.07748799 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

