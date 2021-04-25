Tokenomy Tops 1-Day Volume of $528,088.00 (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $10.96 million and $528,088.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00725969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00094506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.55 or 0.07772247 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

