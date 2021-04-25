Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161,531 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 886,897 shares of company stock worth $48,835,995. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.