TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $736.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will post sales of $736.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $771.50 million and the lowest is $721.20 million. TopBuild posted sales of $653.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

NYSE BLD opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.61.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.