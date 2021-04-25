Tornado (TCORE) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $66.99 or 0.00139409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $401,912.13 and approximately $424,785.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00060670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00277636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.95 or 0.01050894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,201.78 or 1.00316728 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00023065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.96 or 0.00632595 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

