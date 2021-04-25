Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $30,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,364 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $189.38 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $191.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.32.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

