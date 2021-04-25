Tranche Finance Market Capitalization Hits $19.02 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $19.02 million and approximately $643,621.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00064250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00093906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.45 or 0.00684393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.75 or 0.07754355 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

