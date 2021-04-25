Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,019 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 811.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 284,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after buying an additional 253,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $98.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

