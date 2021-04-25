Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.