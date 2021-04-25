Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 145,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 25.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. 18,878,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,168,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.