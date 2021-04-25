Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $70.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.