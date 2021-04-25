Transform Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

