Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

UNH opened at $400.31 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day moving average of $345.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

