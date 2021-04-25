Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.23. 6,229,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,861,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.