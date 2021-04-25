Transform Wealth LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.82 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

