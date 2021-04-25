Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,889. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

