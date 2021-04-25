Transform Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $206.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.61. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $103.86 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

