Transform Wealth LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,980,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,014,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,048. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

