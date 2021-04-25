Transform Wealth LLC Sells 2,264 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,502,617. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $466.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

