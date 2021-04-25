Transform Wealth LLC Sells 26,047 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

