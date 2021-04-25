Transform Wealth LLC Sells 2,976 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.03. 18,168,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,715,184. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

