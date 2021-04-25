Transform Wealth LLC Sells 6,168 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,436. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.83 and a twelve month high of $389.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.