Transform Wealth LLC Takes $5.16 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000.

JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.07. 348,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,804. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03.

