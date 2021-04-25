Travala.com (AVA) Price Tops $3.90 on Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00007842 BTC on exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $197.32 million and $6.91 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00060792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.76 or 0.00269268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.31 or 0.01033322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00023302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,652.73 or 0.99953960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.88 or 0.00637896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 50,652,161 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

